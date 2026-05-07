Rasmus Dahlin News: Slated to be available for Friday
Dahlin (undisclosed) is expected to play in Game 2 against Montreal on Friday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.
Dahlin didn't complete Wednesday's 4-2 victory over Montreal after blocking a shot, but the 26-year-old said Thursday that he's not injured. He has a goal, four points, eight PIM, 25 shots, 10 hits and nine blocks in seven playoff outings this year. He also had 19 goals and 74 points in 77 regular-season appearances in 2025-26.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Dahlin See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6Yesterday
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 2611 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2314 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Five Lessons Learned from 2025-2616 days ago
-
DFS NHL Breakdown
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Monday, April 20th17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Dahlin See More