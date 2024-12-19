Rasmus Dahlin News: Slated to return Friday

Dahlin (back) will be available for Friday's matchup against Toronto, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Dahlin has been sidelined since early December due to back spasms, but he's trended in the right direction lately, and head coach Lindy Ruff confirmed Thursday that the 24-year-old blueliner will be back in action for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. Over his first 25 appearances of the season, Dahlin racked up six goals, 13 assists, 36 blocked shots, 26 hits and 18 PIM while averaging 24:42 of ice time.