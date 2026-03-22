Rasmus Dahlin News: Slides pair of helpers

Dahlin earned two assists and fired four shots on goal in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Dahlin has five points and a plus-5 rating over his last three games. The defenseman set up third-period tallies by Jack Quinn and Zach Benson. Dahlin is up to 65 points (15 goals, 50 assists) with 171 shots on net, 75 blocked shots, 64 PIM, 61 hits and a plus-14 rating over 67 appearances in a top-pairing role.