Rasmus Dahlin News: Taking rest day
Dahlin (rest) won't play Wednesday versus the Stars, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Dahlin will take a rest day for the regular-season finale. He ends the regular season with a career-best 74 points (19 goals, 55 assists) over 77 appearances. Expect the defenseman back in action for Game 1 against the Bruins.
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