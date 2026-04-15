Rasmus Dahlin headshot

Rasmus Dahlin News: Taking rest day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Dahlin (rest) won't play Wednesday versus the Stars, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Dahlin will take a rest day for the regular-season finale. He ends the regular season with a career-best 74 points (19 goals, 55 assists) over 77 appearances. Expect the defenseman back in action for Game 1 against the Bruins.

Rasmus Dahlin
Buffalo Sabres
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