Rasmus Dahlin headshot

Rasmus Dahlin News: Tallies on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Dahlin scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins in Game 5.

Dahlin gave the Sabres a quick start with his goal at 3:35 of the first period, but they didn't build on that. The 26-year-old defenseman has earned two points, 16 shots on net, nine hits, four blocked shots and six PIM across his first five playoff outings. Dahlin will continue to see significant usage for the Sabres as they look to bounce back in Game 6 on Friday.

Rasmus Dahlin
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Dahlin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Dahlin See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Corey Abbott
6 days ago
Five Lessons Learned from 2025-26
NHL
Five Lessons Learned from 2025-26
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
8 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Monday, April 20th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Monday, April 20th
Author Image
Greg Vara
9 days ago
NHL Picks: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, April 18th and Sunday, April 19th
NHL
NHL Picks: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, April 18th and Sunday, April 19th
Author Image
Greg Vara
11 days ago