Rasmus Dahlin News: Tallies on power play

Dahlin scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins in Game 5.

Dahlin gave the Sabres a quick start with his goal at 3:35 of the first period, but they didn't build on that. The 26-year-old defenseman has earned two points, 16 shots on net, nine hits, four blocked shots and six PIM across his first five playoff outings. Dahlin will continue to see significant usage for the Sabres as they look to bounce back in Game 6 on Friday.