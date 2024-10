Dahlin recorded three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-3 win over Detroit.

The 24-year-old put together his first multi-point performance of the season, helping to set up each of Buffalo's first three goals as the team surged out to a 3-1 lead early in the second period. Dahlin is still looking for his first goal of 2024-25, but he's produced five assists in the last six contests.