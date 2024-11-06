Rasmus Dahlin News: Two helpers in Tuesday's win

Dahlin notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

It's the second multi-point performance in the last five games for Dahlin. After a bit of a quiet start to the season, the 24-year-old blueliner has gotten rolling with a goal and nine points over the last 10 contests, adding 31 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating during that stretch.