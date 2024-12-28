Rasmus Dahlin News: Two more assists Friday

Dahlin logged two assists, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

With six helpers, a plus-7 rating and three blocked shots over his last two games, it looks like Dahlin is back in form after a bout of back spasms cost him eight of nine contests from Dec. 5-21. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to 25 points, 83 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 29 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 28 appearances. Dahlin should benefit from not having any back-to-backs over the next five games, which should help prevent any lingering issues from cropping up.