Rasmus Dahlin News: Two more helpers Friday

Dahlin recorded two assists, two shots, three hits and three blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Predators.

Dahlin cracked the scoresheet for the fourth time over his last six appearances, tallying six helpers in that span. Even though the 24-year-old has scored just six goals in 43 appearances, the fact that he has notched 31 assists has kept him a relevant fantasy contributor in all formats. Dahlin has 11 assists in 13 appearances in January.