Rasmus Dahlin News: Two more helpers Friday
Dahlin recorded two assists, two shots, three hits and three blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Predators.
Dahlin cracked the scoresheet for the fourth time over his last six appearances, tallying six helpers in that span. Even though the 24-year-old has scored just six goals in 43 appearances, the fact that he has notched 31 assists has kept him a relevant fantasy contributor in all formats. Dahlin has 11 assists in 13 appearances in January.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now