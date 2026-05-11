Rasmus Dahlin News: Two-point effort Sunday

Dahlin produced a power-play goal and an even-strength assist Sunday during the Sabres' 6-2 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3 of their second-round series.

The Norris Trophy finalist recorded his first points of the series, helping to set up Tage Thompson for a first-period tally before snapping home his own late in the second. Dahlin has two goals and six points in nine games this postseason, and both goals have come with the man advantage.