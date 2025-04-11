Rasmus Dahlin News: Two-point effort Thursday
Dahlin produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Both points came in the first period as the Sabres jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the game slowly slipped away from them after that. Dahlin is having a strong finish to the campaign, racking up four goals and 12 points over his last 10 appearances with a plus-12 rating, and he needs three blocked shots and six hits over Buffalo's last four games to reach triple digits in each category for the third straight season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now