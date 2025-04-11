Rasmus Dahlin News: Two-point effort Thursday

Dahlin produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Both points came in the first period as the Sabres jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the game slowly slipped away from them after that. Dahlin is having a strong finish to the campaign, racking up four goals and 12 points over his last 10 appearances with a plus-12 rating, and he needs three blocked shots and six hits over Buffalo's last four games to reach triple digits in each category for the third straight season.