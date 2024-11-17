Rasmus Dahlin News: Two points in loss Saturday

Dahlin recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Dahlin found twine midway through the period with the man advantage, giving him three games in a row in which he's scored in the powerplay. The star defenseman is riding a six-game point streak, notching nine points and three multi-point performances in that span, and remains one of the most valuable fantasy performers for the Sabres. He has 16 points in 18 appearances in 2024-25.