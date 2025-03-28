Fantasy Hockey
Rasmus Kupari headshot

Rasmus Kupari Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Head coach Scott Arniel said Friday that Kupari experienced "a bit of a setback" related to his previous concussion and is considered day-to-day, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Kupari dealt with a concussion in early March and had been a healthy scratch recently, but he returned to action Tuesday against Washington and recorded 5:44 of ice time in the win. However, he's apparently still hampered by his injury and will be unavailable for at least one more game. It's not yet known when he'll be medically cleared to return.

Rasmus Kupari
Winnipeg Jets
