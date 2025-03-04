Fantasy Hockey
Rasmus Kupari headshot

Rasmus Kupari Injury: Exits Tuesday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Kupari (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game versus the Islanders in the third period, and there was no update on his status following the contest, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Kupari got tangled up with Hudson Fasching and went down awkwardly, which included his head hitting the boards. The Jets have not revealed the nature of Kupari's injury, but based on the hit, it could be a number of things. If he can't play Thursday in Philadelphia, David Gustafsson will likely rejoin the lineup.

Rasmus Kupari
Winnipeg Jets
