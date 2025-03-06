Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rasmus Kupari headshot

Rasmus Kupari Injury: In concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Kupari entered the NHL's concussion protocol following his injury against the Islanders on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Kupari shouldn't be expected to play during the rest of the Jets' road trip considering they play three games over the next four days. In his 58 appearances this season, the 24-year-old center recorded five goals, three assists and 52 shots in 58 outings. Without Kupari in the lineup, David Gustafsson figures to get back into action after being a healthy scratch the previous two games.

Rasmus Kupari
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now