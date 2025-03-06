Rasmus Kupari Injury: In concussion protocol

Kupari entered the NHL's concussion protocol following his injury against the Islanders on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Kupari shouldn't be expected to play during the rest of the Jets' road trip considering they play three games over the next four days. In his 58 appearances this season, the 24-year-old center recorded five goals, three assists and 52 shots in 58 outings. Without Kupari in the lineup, David Gustafsson figures to get back into action after being a healthy scratch the previous two games.