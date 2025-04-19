Rasmus Kupari Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Kupari (concussion) will sit out the opening game of the playoffs against St. Louis on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Kupari suffered the injury March 4 in Long Island and tried to play March 25 against Washington, but lasted only 5:44 before calling it a night. Kupari has missed 19 of the last 20 games. He finished the regular season with five goals and eight points in 59 games.