Rasmus Kupari News: At risk of losing playing time

Kupari was scratched for the last two games prior to the holiday break.

Kupari has held down the fourth-line center spot for most of the campaign, but David Gustafsson appears to be getting a chance to stake his claim to that spot. Gustafsson recently returned from a concussion. Kupari hasn't done much this year, racking up three points, 31 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-3 rating over 32 appearances, so it's no surprise that his grip on an every-game role has started to slip.