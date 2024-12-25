Fantasy Hockey
Rasmus Kupari headshot

Rasmus Kupari News: At risk of losing playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Kupari was scratched for the last two games prior to the holiday break.

Kupari has held down the fourth-line center spot for most of the campaign, but David Gustafsson appears to be getting a chance to stake his claim to that spot. Gustafsson recently returned from a concussion. Kupari hasn't done much this year, racking up three points, 31 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-3 rating over 32 appearances, so it's no surprise that his grip on an every-game role has started to slip.

