Rasmus Kupari News: Available to return

Kupari (concussion) has been medically cleared to return to the lineup, per Murat Ates of The Athletic on Sunday.

Kupari participated fully in Sunday's practice and will need to get into more on-ice sessions with contact before being an option to play. He will likely be a healthy scratch against the Blues on Monday in Game 2. Kupari had five goals, eight points, 53 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and 77 hits in 59 outings during the 2024-25 regular season.