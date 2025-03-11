Rasmus Kupari News: Cleared to return

Kupari (concussion) has received medial clearance to play but won't be in the lineup against the Rangers on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Morgan Barron will remain in the lineup to give him a longer look as the fourth-line center. Kupari has contributed five goals, eight points, 52 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and 77 hits across 58 appearances this season. He missed three games while going through concussion protocol.