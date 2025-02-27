Fantasy Hockey
Rasmus Kupari

Rasmus Kupari News: Delivers assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Kupari notched an assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Kupari has two goals and an assist over his last nine games. The 24-year-old is firmly in a fourth-line role once again after seeing increased ice time due to the Jets' injuries at forward in January. Kupari has earned eight points, 49 shots on net, 76 hits, 31 blocked shots, 16 PIM and an even plus-minus rating across 56 appearances. His scoring production is too low to help in the vast majority of fantasy formats.

Rasmus Kupari
Winnipeg Jets

