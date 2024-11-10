Rasmus Kupari News: Finds twine Saturday

Kupari scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

The goal was Kupari's first scoring contribution since his tally Opening Night versus the Oilers. The 24-year-old has played regularly in a fourth-line role, but he's had trouble getting involved in the offense while averaging 10:04 of ice time per game. The Finn has two goals, 19 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-3 rating across 14 appearances, and he could eventually lose his place in the lineup to David Gustafsson.