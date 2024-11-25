Rasmus Kupari News: Nabs helper in win

Kupari notched an assist and three hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Kupari picked up just his third point -- and first assist -- of the campaign. He scooped a Wild turnover and fed Alex Iafallo to tie the game midway through the first period. In addition to three points, Kupari has 25 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-2 rating over 21 appearances in a fourth-line role. While he hasn't lit up the scoresheet, he's done enough to keep David Gustafsson in the press box for a vast majority of the campaign.