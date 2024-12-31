Rasmus Kupari News: Scores in Tuesday's loss

Kupari scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Kupari ended a 13-game point drought, a span in which he had just eight shots on net while also being scratched three times. He could get a run of playing time while Mason Appleton (lower body) is out on a week-to-week basis. Still, Kupari is unlikely to see anything more than fourth-line minutes. He has three goals, one assist, 34 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-2 rating over 35 outings this season.