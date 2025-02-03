Rasmus Ristolainen Injury: Deemed day-to-day

Ristolainen (upper body) is day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's matchup against Utah, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Ristolainen's injury does not seem serious, but it's unclear if he will be ready to play versus Utah on Tuesday. The 30-year-old defender has two goals, 15 points, 74 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and 83 hits through 54 appearances this season. Philadelphia dressed seven defensemen and 11 forwards in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Colorado because Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Andrei Kuzmenko (not injury related), Jakob Pelletier (not injury related), Owen Tippett (undisclosed) and Ryan Poehling (upper body) were unavailable. It's unclear if any of them will play in Tuesday's matchup, and roster space is scarce.