Rasmus Ristolainen

Rasmus Ristolainen Injury: Game-time decision Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Ristolainen (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ristolainen could be an option, according to coach John Tortorella. He has missed two games with the injury and will have an extra two weeks off for the 4 Nations Face-Off break should he not play Saturday. Ristolainen has two goals, 13 assists, 83 hits and 85 blocked shots in 54 outings this season.

Rasmus Ristolainen
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
