Rasmus Ristolainen Injury: Not expected back

Ristolainen (upper body) is not expected to return this season, according to interim head coach Brad Shaw, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports Monday.

Ristolainen has already missed the last nine games due to his upper-body issue and now will have to wait until next season to get back into the lineup. Unfortunately for the 30-year-old blueliner, he will come one point shy of reaching the 20-point threshold, missing that mark for the fourth time in the last five years.