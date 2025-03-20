Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rasmus Ristolainen headshot

Rasmus Ristolainen Injury: Set to miss more time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Head coach John Tortorella said Thursday that he doesn't expect Ristolainen (upper body) to return anytime soon, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Ristolainen has missed the last three games due to his upper-body injury and doesn't yet have a timetable to return, but it sounds as though he'll miss several more matchups, including Thursday's game against the Capitals. Egor Zamula will likely remain in the lineup while Ristolainen is sidelined.

Rasmus Ristolainen
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now