Rasmus Ristolainen Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Ristolainen (upper body) will not be in action versus Utah on Tuesday, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

At this point, Ristolainen has to be considered questionable at best ahead of Thursday's matchup with Washington. The blueliner has scored just once in his last 46 appearances while also recording a meager two assists in his previous six outings. While the Finn should be capable of reaching the 20-point threshold this year, it seems the days of Ristolainen being a 40-point producer are long gone.