Rasmus Ristolainen News: Adds two assists Saturday

Ristolainen notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Jets.

Ristolainen had a hand in both of the Flyers' second-period goals, an even-strength tally by Travis Sanheim and a shorthanded goal from Noah Cates. Over the last 13 games, Ristolainen has eight assists, 17 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating, providing quality all-around production. He's up to 14 points, 58 shots on net, 46 hits, 60 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 43 appearances this season.