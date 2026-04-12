Rasmus Ristolainen News: Adds two assists Saturday
Ristolainen notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Jets.
Ristolainen had a hand in both of the Flyers' second-period goals, an even-strength tally by Travis Sanheim and a shorthanded goal from Noah Cates. Over the last 13 games, Ristolainen has eight assists, 17 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating, providing quality all-around production. He's up to 14 points, 58 shots on net, 46 hits, 60 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 43 appearances this season.
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