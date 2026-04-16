Rasmus Ristolainen headshot

Rasmus Ristolainen News: Back in action for playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Ristolainen was at practice Thursday after he was rested Tuesday in the regular-season finale, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Ristolainen had one goal and 13 assists with 63 blocked shots and 48 hits across 44 regular-season games this season. He will line up alongside Travis Sanheim on the top unit when the Flyers face the Penguins in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Rasmus Ristolainen
Philadelphia Flyers
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