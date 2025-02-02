Fantasy Hockey
Rasmus Ristolainen

Rasmus Ristolainen News: Didn't finish Sunday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Ristolainen (undisclosed) missed the third period of Philadelphia's 2-0 loss to Colorado, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Ristolainen was dealing with soreness before the game, but it's not clear if that's the cause of his exit from Sunday's clash. He had two goals, 15 points, 12 PIM, 83 hits and 84 blocks in 53 appearances with the Flyers before the loss to the Avalanche. If he's not available for Tuesday's game against Utah, then the Flyers might shift to dressing six defensemen after utilizing seven Sunday.

Rasmus Ristolainen
Philadelphia Flyers
