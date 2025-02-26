Rasmus Ristolainen News: Finds twine in big win

Ristolainen scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Ristolainen has three points over his last two games. That's fantastic production, but it is unlikely to last in the long run, as the 30-year-old defenseman will likely have to put some focus on defense again. He's having a reliable campaign, earning four goals, 14 assists, 86 hits, 86 blocked shots, 78 shots on net and a plus-5 rating across 56 appearances. He's also been involved on the power play lately, giving him a bit more appeal in fantasy.