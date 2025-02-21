Rasmus Ristolainen News: Good to go Saturday
Ristolainen (upper body) is set to play Saturday versus the Oilers.
Ristolainen missed three games and was also held out of the 4 Nations Face-Off for Finland. The 30-year-old blueliner should be ready to play a defensive role in the bottom four upon his return. Ristolainen has had a fairly strong year with 15 points, 85 blocked shots, 83 hits and 74 shots on net through 54 outings this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now