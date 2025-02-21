Rasmus Ristolainen News: Good to go Saturday

Ristolainen (upper body) is set to play Saturday versus the Oilers.

Ristolainen missed three games and was also held out of the 4 Nations Face-Off for Finland. The 30-year-old blueliner should be ready to play a defensive role in the bottom four upon his return. Ristolainen has had a fairly strong year with 15 points, 85 blocked shots, 83 hits and 74 shots on net through 54 outings this season.