Rasmus Ristolainen News: Healthy scratch for Tuesday

Ristolainen (rest) will not play in Tuesday's home clash against the Canadiens, per Bill Meltzer.

With the Flyers recently grabbing the last playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division, Ristolainen will receive a game of rest in Philadelphia's regular-season finale. Across 44 games this season, the 31-year-old blueliner has 14 points, 58 shots on net, 48 hits and 63 blocked shots. He'll likely return to the Flyers' top pair to play alongside Travis Sanheim when the battle for Pennsylvania begins in the team's upcoming playoff series against the Penguins.