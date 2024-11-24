Rasmus Ristolainen News: Lends helper

Ristolainen notched an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Ristolainen snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. The 30-year-old defenseman is seeing steady time on the Flyers' second pairing, though he sees minimal power-play time and often doesn't make much of an impact with offense. Overall, he has four points, 25 shots on net, 38 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 21 outings.