Rasmus Ristolainen headshot

Rasmus Ristolainen News: Nabs assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Ristolainen produced an assist and three hits in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Panthers.

Ristolainen has five helpers and a plus-9 rating over his last six outings. He's been steadier than usual on offense without sacrificing any of his physical play. The defenseman is up to eight points, 33 shots on net, 50 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 26 outings. He's averaging 20:32 of ice time in 2024-25, nearly four minutes more than he had in 2023-24 and his most since his first year with the Flyers.

