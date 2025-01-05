Rasmus Ristolainen News: Notches pair of assists

Ristolainen logged two assists, five shots on goal and five hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

This was Ristolainen's second multi-point effort of the season. The 30-year-old defenseman has three helpers over his last four games, but that follows a 10-game drought. For the season, he's contributed modest offense (11 points) while adding 55 shots on net, 67 hits, 57 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across 40 appearances in a top-four role.