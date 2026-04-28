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Rasmus Ristolainen News: Two helpers in Monday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Ristolainen picked up two assists Monday during the Flyers' 3-2 loss to the Penguins in Game 5 of their first-round series.

Both helpers came in the second period as Philly rallied from an early 2-0 deficit, with Ristolainen having a hand in tallies by Alex Bump and Travis Sanheim. Ristolainen has had a productive series, delivering a goal and five points in five games heading into Game 6 on Wednesday as the Flyers try again to punch their tickets to the second round.

Rasmus Ristolainen
Philadelphia Flyers
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