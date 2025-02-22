Rasmus Ristolainen News: Two points in return from injury
Ristolainen (upper body) had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 6-3 win over Edmonton.
It was an empty-net goal, and the helper came on the power play. Ristolainen hadn't played since Feb. 2; he missed three games before the 4 Nations Face-Off break due to injury. Risto is mostly a depth option in specialty leagues -- his 17 points (55 games) aren't noteworthy, but his 85 hits and blocks (each) may help in deep leagues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now