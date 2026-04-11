Rasmus Sandin Injury: Dealing with leg issue
Sandin sustained a right leg injury in Saturday's game versus the Penguins, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Sandin's status wasn't clear after the game, leaving him questionable to suit up in Sunday's rematch against the Penguins. If the 26-year-old misses time, the Capitals will need to turn to one of Timothy Liljegren, Declan Chisholm or Dylan McIlrath to take his place in the lineup.
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