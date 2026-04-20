Rasmus Sandin headshot

Rasmus Sandin Injury: Set to miss start of 2026-27 season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 8:45am

General manager Chris Patrick said Monday that Sandin (knee) is expected to miss a "decent amount of time" to begin the 2026-27 campaign, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Sandin missed the final two games of the regular season in 2025-26 due to a knee injury, and he's expected to continue to deal with the injury over the summer and into next fall. It's not yet clear when the 26-year-old will be able to make his 2026-27 debut, but Patrick said Monday that Sandin's injury will factor into the Capitals' offseason plans.

Rasmus Sandin
Washington Capitals
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