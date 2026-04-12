Rasmus Sandin headshot

Rasmus Sandin Injury: Unavailable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Sandin (leg) won't play against Pittsburgh on Sunday, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Sandin will miss at least one game after being injured in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins. He has compiled five goals, 29 points, 90 shots on net, 127 blocked shots and 88 hits across 73 appearances this season.

Rasmus Sandin
Washington Capitals
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