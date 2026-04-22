Rasmus Sandin Injury: Undergoes knee surgery
Sandin underwent right knee surgery Tuesday for a torn ACL.
Sandin missed Washington's final two regular-season games and finished the campaign with five goals, 29 points, 12 PIM, 88 hits and 127 blocks in 73 outings. He's expected to miss 6-9 months as a result of the injury, which puts his availability for the start of the 2026-27 campaign into question.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Sandin See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week12 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week19 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week26 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week33 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: No Hesitation37 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rasmus Sandin See More