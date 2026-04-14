Rasmus Sandin headshot

Rasmus Sandin Injury: Won't play in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Sandin (leg) won't play against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Sandin will miss his second straight game. He will finish the 2025-26 regular season with five goals, 29 points, 90 shots on net, 127 blocked shots and 88 hits in 73 appearances.

Rasmus Sandin
Washington Capitals
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