Rasmus Sandin Injury: Won't play in season finale
Sandin (leg) won't play against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Sandin will miss his second straight game. He will finish the 2025-26 regular season with five goals, 29 points, 90 shots on net, 127 blocked shots and 88 hits in 73 appearances.
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