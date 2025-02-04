Fantasy Hockey
Rasmus Sandin

Rasmus Sandin News: Bags apple

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 8:43pm

Sandin registered an assist and two shots during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

Sandin ended a seven-game point drought by notching a helper on Andrew Mangiapane's first-period tally. The 24-year-old has been playing with John Carlson on the top defense pairing in recent weeks, though a significant boost to his fantasy production has yet to materialize as a result of the promotion.

Rasmus Sandin
Washington Capitals
