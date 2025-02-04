Rasmus Sandin News: Bags apple
Sandin registered an assist and two shots during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.
Sandin ended a seven-game point drought by notching a helper on Andrew Mangiapane's first-period tally. The 24-year-old has been playing with John Carlson on the top defense pairing in recent weeks, though a significant boost to his fantasy production has yet to materialize as a result of the promotion.
