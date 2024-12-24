Rasmus Sandin News: Bags apple Monday
Sandin registered a power-play assist while logging 19:32 of ice time during Monday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.
Sandin's helper snapped a nine-game scoring drought dating to the beginning of December. The 24-year-old Swede is enjoying a fine season overall with four goals, 14 points and a plus-15 rating in 34 games, but Sandin doesn't generate offense with enough consistency to draw the attention of most fantasy managers.
