Rasmus Sandin News: Dishes apple in loss

Sandin registered a helper in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Sandin was credited with the primary helper on Matt Roy's first goal of the season at 13:52 of the first period. Sandin has been productive in November -- the left-shot defenseman has produced one point in seven of 11 contests, and he had a five-game point streak between Nov. 8-17. Health permitting, Sandin is on his way to a career year, and he's up to three goals, eight assists and a plus-16 rating over 20 appearances.