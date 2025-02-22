Rasmus Sandin News: Dishes two helpers
Sandin tallied two assists, a plus-2 rating and three blocked shots during Saturday's 8-3 win over the Penguins.
Sandin has recorded 20-plus points in three consecutive seasons following Saturday's two-point effort. The Swedish blueliner has emerged as a stalwart top-four defenseman during his tenure with the Capitals, but Sandin needs to find the scoresheet more regularly to have much fantasy appeal outside of deeper formats.
