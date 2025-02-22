Fantasy Hockey
Rasmus Sandin headshot

Rasmus Sandin News: Dishes two helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Sandin tallied two assists, a plus-2 rating and three blocked shots during Saturday's 8-3 win over the Penguins.

Sandin has recorded 20-plus points in three consecutive seasons following Saturday's two-point effort. The Swedish blueliner has emerged as a stalwart top-four defenseman during his tenure with the Capitals, but Sandin needs to find the scoresheet more regularly to have much fantasy appeal outside of deeper formats.

