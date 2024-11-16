Rasmus Sandin News: Gets goal in win

Sandin scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Sandin was able to close out the scoring with three seconds left in the game. The defenseman is on a roll with three goals and an assist over his last four contests. The 24-year-old is out of the power-play mix with Jakob Chychrun healthy again, but Sandin is still seeing top-four minutes, which allows him to make an impact at even strength. For the season, the Swedish blueliner has nine points, 18 shots on net, 20 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 16 appearances.