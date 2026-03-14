Rasmus Sandin News: One of each in shootout loss
Sandin scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins.
Sandin snapped a four-game point drought with the effort. The 26-year-old has been seeing steady top-four minutes in the absence of John Carlson (lower body), who was traded to the Ducks prior to the March 6 deadline. That larger role hasn't translated to a boost in offense for Sandin, but he's in a good spot. He has four goals, 20 helpers, 79 shots on net, 103 blocked shots, 74 hits and a plus-9 rating over 61 appearances this season.
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